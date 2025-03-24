Eddie Vedder releases anguished version of Neil Young classic The Needle And The Damage Done

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released a cover of Neil Young's 1971 classic The Needle And The Damage Done. From an upcoming charity album released to raise funds for The Bridge School, Vedder's version is a little shorter than the original at just 1'45", but lacks none of its anguished poignancy.

The Needle And The Damage Done was originally written by Young in response to the heroin addiction suffered by several musician friends – including his bandmate, guitarist Danny Whitten, who would die of an overdose seven months after its release in April 1972.

Other tracks already released from Heart Of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young – the first of two planned volumes – include a reggae-fied version of Old Man by Stephen 'Son of Bob' Marley, Courtney Barnett’s take on Lotta Love and a cover of Southern Man by Chris Pierce. It's scheduled for release on April 25 and is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

The Bridge School was co-founded by Neil’s late ex-wife Pegi in 1986, and specialises in educating children with severe speech and physical impairments. Three years later, during the original golden age of tribute albums, The Flaming Lips, Nick Cave, Pixies, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr. and others contributed tracks to The Bridge: A Tribute to Neil Young, which also raised funds for the school.

Needle and The Damage Done - YouTube Watch On

Heart Of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young - Volume One

Brandi Carlile – Philadelphia

Fiona Apple – Heart of Gold

Mumford & Sons – Harvest

Eddie Vedder – The Needle and The Damage Done

Courtney Barnett – Lotta Love

Stephen Marley – Old Man

Sharon Van Etten – Here We Are In The Years

Lumineers – Sugar Mountain

The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell – Comes A Time

Steve Earle – Long May You Run

Rodney Crowell – Mr. Soul

Anders Osborne – Cowgirl in the Sand

Charlie Greene – Such A Woman

Chris Pierce – Southern Man