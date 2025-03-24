Eddie Vedder releases anguished version of Neil Young classic The Needle And The Damage Done

By ( Classic Rock ) published

The Pearl Jam singer's version of Neil Young's song about heroin addiction comes from an upcoming Bridge School benefit compilation

Eddie Vedder studio portrait
(Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released a cover of Neil Young's 1971 classic The Needle And The Damage Done. From an upcoming charity album released to raise funds for The Bridge School, Vedder's version is a little shorter than the original at just 1'45", but lacks none of its anguished poignancy.

The Needle And The Damage Done was originally written by Young in response to the heroin addiction suffered by several musician friends – including his bandmate, guitarist Danny Whitten, who would die of an overdose seven months after its release in April 1972.

Other tracks already released from Heart Of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young – the first of two planned volumes – include a reggae-fied version of Old Man by Stephen 'Son of Bob' Marley, Courtney Barnett’s take on Lotta Love and a cover of Southern Man by Chris Pierce. It's scheduled for release on April 25 and is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

The Bridge School was co-founded by Neil’s late ex-wife Pegi in 1986, and specialises in educating children with severe speech and physical impairments. Three years later, during the original golden age of tribute albums, The Flaming Lips, Nick Cave, Pixies, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr. and others contributed tracks to The Bridge: A Tribute to Neil Young, which also raised funds for the school.

Needle and The Damage Done - YouTube Needle and The Damage Done - YouTube
Watch On

Heart Of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young - Volume One

Brandi Carlile – Philadelphia
Fiona Apple – Heart of Gold
Mumford & Sons – Harvest
Eddie Vedder – The Needle and The Damage Done
Courtney Barnett – Lotta Love
Stephen Marley – Old Man
Sharon Van Etten – Here We Are In The Years
Lumineers – Sugar Mountain
The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell – Comes A Time
Steve Earle – Long May You Run
Rodney Crowell – Mr. Soul
Anders Osborne – Cowgirl in the Sand
Charlie Greene – Such A Woman
Chris Pierce – Southern Man

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
The Black Keys publicity photo

The Black Keys release extremely groovy single Babygirl
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan

"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
The Black Keys publicity photo

The Black Keys release extremely groovy single Babygirl
See more latest
Most Popular
The Black Keys publicity photo
The Black Keys release extremely groovy single Babygirl
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan
"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
Gene Simmons performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
Gene Simmons cancels 17 solo shows as Kiss announce unmasked reunion gig to mark fan club's 50th anniversary
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during the Stone Free Festival at The O2 Arena on June 16, 2018 in London, England.
"Thank God that genre went away." Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has no love for nu metal
Frank Carter with SPOTS at the 100 Club
“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be here with these legends tonight.” Frank Carter leads the Sex Pistols for 'secret' celebratory return to London's iconic 100 Club
Papa V Perpetua
"Friends of mine were saying, Give up on the dream, it's not happening." Tobias Forge recalls how forming Ghost helped him deal with a dawning realisation that his dream of becoming a successful musician wasn't ever going to become a reality
Bullet For My Valentine press pic 2005
"Lars Ulrich came barging in. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m Lars!’ F*** yeah you are!" Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck recalls meeting his heroes for the first time (and regrets falling out with Rob Zombie)
Fontaines D.C.
"It’s a moody, beautiful song." Watch Fontaines D.C. blend Nirvana and Bring Me The Horizon classics into one beautifully atmospheric, synth-led cover
Above: Sir Brian May with his Gibson Brian May SJ-200 12-String.
“I think it could happen... I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May speaks about the possibility of new Queen music
Isaac Carpenter standing behind his drum kit
Guns N' Roses announce the arrival of their seventh drummer