Neil Peart tribute concert to take place this Saturday

Neil Peart, the late Rush drummer, will be honoured this Saturday with a tribute concert featuring the likes of Mike Portnoy, Carl Palmer, Stewart Copeland, Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith and more.

The tribute event, which is part of this year's Modern Drummer Festival, will stream live at midnight UK time Saturday 12 September (8pm EST) and will be hosted by LiveXLive Media. A ticket allows you to stream the event stream the show on your mobile phone, tablet or computer. You will also be able to watch it on your TV.

The event is pay-per-view, tickets costing $12.99 and all proceeds going to brain tumour research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Also set to appear are Chicago's Danny Seraphine, Carmine Appice, Def Leppard's Rick Allen, Kenny Aronoff, Greg Bissonette, Todd Sucherman and more.

Rush drummer Peart passed away in January this year from brain cancer aged 67.

A Night For Neil, the Neil Peart tribute concert originally planned for May, but scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic, will now take place in April 2021.

The event has the blessing of Peart's family, his parents Glen and Betty stating “We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organisations that are close to our hearts."

Get tickets.