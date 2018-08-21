Ned Flanders metal band Okilly Dokilly announce UK tour

Okilly Dokilly – the Ned Flanders-themed metal band – have announced their first ever UK tour.

The Arizona-based band (sadly not from Springfield) are coming to the UK in October for a string of seven dates including London, Bristol and Nottingham.

Okilly Dokilly took the internet by storm in 2015 with the release of their Okilly Demos. At the time we spoke to frontman Head Ned about the band and where the idea came from.

“The short answer is, we’re just nerds who really like The Simpsons and metal, and thought this would be funny. Long answer: our drummer, Bled Ned, and myself were stuck in line at a grocery store. We were coming up with really cutesy and harmless names for really hardcore bands. Okilly Dokilly came up, and we built on it.

We had the idea for dressing like Ned and came up with the term Nedal. It all was, and still is hilarious to us. We went a bit too far with that humour and, well, here we are.”

The band released their debut album Howdilly Doodilly in 2016.

Tickets for Okilly Dokilly's UK tour are on sale now.

02 Oct: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

03 Oct: Norwich, Waterfront

04 Oct: Exeter, Lemon Grove

05 Oct: Bridgewater, Cobblestones

06 Oct: Bristol, Thekla

08 Oct: London, Borderline

09 Oct: Sheffield, Corporation