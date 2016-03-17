Neck Deep, Lonely The Brave to play 2000 Trees

Bands including Neck Deep and Lonely The Brave have been added to the 2000 Trees lineup for this year.

The King Blues, The Bronx, Basement, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Heck were also announced for the Cheltenham music festival.

Neck Deep bassist Fil Thorpe-Evans says: “We’re really looking forward to 2000 Trees Festival. There are some great bands on the lineup that are sure to make it a fun time. There is something really special about British festivals for us and I can’t wait to get on that stage.”

Other recently announced acts include John Coffey, Dead!, Crooks, Terrible Love, Black Honey, Press To Meco, The Ghost Riders In The Sky and Happy Accidents.

Last month it was revealed that Refused and Twin Atlantic will headline 2000trees. The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, takes place at Withington Upcote Farm from July 7-9.

The festival has nine onsite stages, market street traders and a games and entertainment area. It also offers family camping and VIP tickets, with backstage access and luxury camping.

2000 Trees tickets can be bought on the official website.