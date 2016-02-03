Refused, Twin Atlantic to play 2000 trees

Refused and Twin Atlantic have been announced as headliners for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The event will celebrate its 10th anniversary when it takes place at Upcote Farm, UK, on July 7-9. Also announced are Moose Blood, WSTR, While She Sleeps, Palm Reader and The Smith Street Band.

Max Raptor, Blood Youth, Kagoule, Trash Boat, Beasts, Black Foxxes, Muncie Girls, Tigercub, Bellvue Days and Jim Lockey are also set to appear.

Refused drummer David Sandstrom says: ”It’s hardly the worst day on the job when it takes you to one of the prettiest places in Europe. We’re very much looking forward to it. Also, we hope precautions are being taken so that the ferocity of our set doesn’t drive out every badger in all the Cotswolds.”

The festival has nine onsite stages, market street traders, a games and entertainment area. It also offers family camping and VIP tickets, with backstage access and luxury camping.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “This is 2000 Trees’ 10th anniversary so I’m very happy to say that without doubt we’ve booked our strongest ever line up.

“One of the best things for me about 2000 Trees is how much the bands seem to love it. A lot of them stay for the entire festival and the number of campfire sets that take place across the site is ridiculous. Camp Reuben is my favourite – in the past I’ve seen Arcane Roots, Frank Turner and loads of others get up and play Reuben covers into the small hours.”

Festival tickets can be bought on the official website.