Neal Morse launches music school

Neal Morse has announced a three-week music school programme to be run in Nashville next year.

The Transatlantic and Flying Colors frontman’s Radiant School Of The Arts will feature some of his bandmates as instructors, with the aim of offering the chance of “becoming the artist you are destined to be.”

The roster includes Phil Keaggy, Eric Gillette, Casey McPherson, Nick D’Virgilio and others.

Morse says: “Have you ever longed for personal instruction and quality time with people that have been involved with the creation of some of your favourite music ever?

“Have you wished there was a way to gain experience in the arts in a really cool and fun environment? Have you ever wanted to come to Nashville and have a killer time? Now you can do it all in one shot!”

The programme features workshops on composition and songwriting, musicianship and music theory, recording and production, live performance and more, with evening events including trips to concerts, movies and more.

The school will be housed at Nashville’s Contemporary Music Center, which offers the use of over $1m worth of instruments and equipment.

Applicants are asked to make a YouTube video introducing themselves – Morse has offered his own guide clip.