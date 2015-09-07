Neal Morse And Nick D’VIrgilio Reunite On Spock’s Beard Classics

A mini Spock’s Beard reunion occurred this weekend at Morsefest 2015, the weekend event thrown by Neal Morse in Tennessee.

On the second night concert, former Spock’s Beard drummer and vocalist Nick D’Virgilio joined the Neal Morse band for two Spock’s classics. Nick, who is now the drummer for Big Big Train, sat behind the drum kit on *At The End Of The Day *and then sang with Neal on the Snow classic Wind At My Back. The evening concluded with a medley of Transatlantic’s The Whirlwind performed by the Neal Morse Band.

This was the second year of the mini prog festival that celebrates the music of Neal Morse. Each night the group, featuring Mike Portnoy on drums, performs one full Neal Morse album along with a few extra songs from his massive catalog which includes Spock’s Beard and Transatlantic.

A CD/DVD/Bluray of last years Morsefest 2014 was just released on Morse’s own Radiant Records. This year’s event was recorded and will be released in 2016.