Napalm Death stream How The Years Condemn

Napalm Death are previewing the upcoming release of their 16th album, Apex Predator – Easy Meat, with a stream of the project’s lead track, How The Years Condemn

Due January 26 via Century Media Records, the album’s title is inspired by recent slave labour atrocities in India – according to frontman Barney Greenway – while seeing the veteran band embrace a mix of styles as they evolve their sound.

Bassist Shane Embury, who previously revealed the album takes aim at modern materialism, explains the background behind How The Years Condemn.

He says: “Musically I wanted this track to encompass lots of different rhythms and nuances in the short space of time which the song occupies, which I hope we achieve, and that it bursts with an intensity and emotion to match the theme of the lyrics.

“Lyrically, it’s a departure from the rest of the new album as it’s self-reflective. A couple of years ago I was hospitalised prior to a very important tour and was forced to miss out on going and had to stay at home.”

Embury continues: “More importantly, I realised in the time I was in hospital that I really had to make a choice which was either to carry on down the same path of selfish destruction as I had seen some of my friends embark on or stay around for the people I loved and who loved me.

“Yes, it’s a familiar story, no doubt. but it was an awakening for me, which I very much needed and shortly after I was blessed with the birth of my daughter, so I am glad I made the right decision.”

Guitarist Mitch Harris is currently on an indefinite hiatus from the band to deal with a family illness. He will be replaced on their upcoming US tour dates by as-yet-unnamed stand-ins.