Napalm Death man Greenway to miss two shows

Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway will miss two shows on their current tour, it’s been announced.

The band are on the road with Voivod, Carcass, Obituary and Herod and will play gigs in Bologna, Italy, tonight (November 17) and on November 18 in Switzerland.

But the group will be without their singer for the pair of shows, as he’s had to return to the UK due to “unforeseen personal obligations.”

The gigs will go ahead as planned, with Napalm Death bringing in Corrupt Moral Altar singer Chris Reese to fill in for the performances.

Bassist Shane Embury says: “We have been rehearsing a set in soundcheck and it is sounding brutal and intense. We hope you guys will show him and us your support. Thanks in advance for understanding.”

Greenway will rejoin his bandmates for their Deathcrusher 2015 show at Wiesbaden, Germany on November 19. They’re on the road supporting latest album Apex Predator – Easy Meat, which was released earlier this year.