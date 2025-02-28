Nandi Bushell is back, and this time she's playing Led Zeppelin in stilettos

Bonzo would surely approve

Remember Nandi Bushell? Of course, you do. The pint-sized, frizz-haired drummer lit up the internet with a viral drum battle against Dave Grohl back in 2020, a series of shenanigans that culminated in an appearance onstage with Foo Fighters the following year at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Well, now she's back*. This time she's playing Led Zeppelin's classic Good Times Bad Times, and, because Nandi doesn't do things by halves, she plays John Bonham's iconic drum track wearing a pair of extremely high heels, a task so herculean even the great Bonzo himself might have struggled.

Bushell has released the video to publicise her upcoming single The Only One, which is scheduled to arrive on March 3.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock ‘n’ roll, watch Nandi play the drums," Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone in 2021. "That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record.

“To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music... If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.”

*In truth, Bushell has never been away. Since appearing with The Foos in Los Angeles, she's appeared at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London, released three singles (The Children Will Rise Up!, The Shadows and Sweet Nightmares), played an animated version of herself on the Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!, played Brian May's goddaughter on the BBC show Andy And The Band, and received awards from online drumming platform Drumeo and legendary UK children's TV show Blue Peter.

And she's still only 14.

‘The Only One’ my next single - 3rd of March 2025! Until then enjoy me performing @ledzeppelin - YouTube ‘The Only One’ my next single - 3rd of March 2025! Until then enjoy me performing @ledzeppelin - YouTube
Watch On
