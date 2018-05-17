Myrkur is playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

Folk-infused black metal visionary Myrkur is performing at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy.

Myrkur will perform an exclusive acoustic set at this year's awards ceremony on June 11 at the Indigo in the O2, London, alongside the previously announced Meshuggah and Carpenter Brut.

Speaking about the performance, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade says, "Amalie Bruun's refreshing take on extreme music has bewitched the underground, and Mareridt was one of the standout albums of last year. We couldn't be more delighted to have Myrkur joining Meshuggah and Carpenter Brut at this year's Golden Gods for what will be a unique performance. And we still have two more killer bands to announce yet. Stay tuned."

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and will feature the biggest names in heavy music.

