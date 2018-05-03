Meshuggah are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

It's official: Meshuggah are playing this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods!

The destructive progressive powerhouse are storming into the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 11 for the best awards show of the year.

Speaking about the performance, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade says, "Meshuggah. At an awards show. MESHUGGAH. AT AN AWARDS SHOW. The Metal Hammer Golden Gods is all about creating true, once-in-a-lifetime spectacles, and this is gonna be one for the history books. Get ready for one of the greatest bands in metal to blow the roof clean off the Indigo on June 11."

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and will feature the biggest names in heavy music. More live performances will be announced soon.

If you want to join in the action, tickets are available now! Get 'em while you can!

