Myles Kennedy wraps up solo album sessions

Myles Kennedy has wrapped up recording his debut solo album.

The Alter Bridge frontman – who also works with Slash and his band The Conspirators – says via Instagram that work on the record has been completed at Ansons Pocket Studio in Yorktown Height in New York state.

Alongside a picture, a caption reads: “Last moment of tracking…done. #solorecord #itsabouttime #YorktownheightsNY”

No release date or track details have been revealed.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Start a North American tour in Rhode Island on September 18.