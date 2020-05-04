My Lockdown with Nick Suchak from Coldbones

Coldbones bassist Nick Suchak has checked in with Prog Magazine to tell readers how he and the band are dealing with lockdown (regular D&D sessions it seems!). The popular UK post-rockers have just released their second album, The Cataclysm, on Dunk! Records, but touring plans have been curtailed by the current coronavirus epidemic.

"In this situation, the Covid-19 pandemic has both been a blessing and a curse," he tells Prog. "Curse for all the obvious reasons, but also including the fact we couldn’t celebrate the release of our new album with each other, and our fans through a release tour. Additionally to this, we’ve had to cancel video and photo shoots, meaning we’ve had to get creative with the content we are creating!

"This leads to the blessing part. Luckily we each haven’t been majorly struck financially in this situation, so we have utilised the time we have to get everything finessed in terms of content and visuals for Coldbones. Amongst band related stuff, we’ve done numerous things to keep sane, including regular Dungeons and Dragons sessions, quizzes and drinks evenings all over video chat. Its a tough time for us all, but we all hope everyone is staying safe and healthy, and utilising this time to be creative and productive."

Coldbones recently released a video for Collpase.