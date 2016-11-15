My Dying Bride, Hypnopazuzu, Memoriam for Roadburn 2017

My Dying Bride, Hypnopazuzu, Memoriam, Wear Your Wounds, Carpenter Brut and Those Poor Bastards are among a raft of bands announced for Roadburn festival in 2017.

Other acts which have recently been revealed include Dolch, Ash Borer, Backwoods Payback, Casual Nun, Come To Grief, Emma Ruth Rundle, Esben And The Witch, Fange, Gong No Spill Blood, Oxbow, Scissorfight, Suma, Sumac, Unearthly Trance, Valborg, Vanum, Wolvennest and Youth Code.

The event takes place from April 20 to 23 at Tilburg’s 013 venue in the Netherlands. It has been curated by Baroness mainman John Dyer Baizley.

It was also confirmed last month Magma would appear at the festival, alongside Crippled Black Phoenix, Mysticum, Deafheaven, Chelsea Wolfe, Baroness, Coven, Warning, Gnod, Zeal & Ardor, Perturbator, Schammasch, Pillorian, Les Discrets and Oranssi Pazuzu.

Baizley said: “Magma have, in recent years, experienced a massive upsurge in recognition, especially with the heavy music community. I know that we, in Baroness, have spent many a befuddled hour, working our way through their catalog and live albums, perpetually confounded at the near-psychotic-yet-absurdly-inventive creative output of Christian Vander and company.”

Tickets are on sale for Roadburn 2017 and can be purchased from the official website.

