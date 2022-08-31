My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero launches new emo supergroup L.S. DUNES with spiky single Permanent Rebellion

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has unveiled a new band, emo supergroup L.S. DUNES, featuring members of Coheed And Cambria, Circa Survive and Thursday.

Back in early 2021, Iero told Louder that he was working on "four or five different projects", and, with MCR currently in the middle of a US arena tour, the guitarist has chosen to share the news of the quintet's debut album, Past Lives, and its powerful lead-off single, Permanent Rebellion.

Initial ideas for the emo collective were hatched during rehearsals for a Thursday livestream event at the tail end of 2020: aside from Iero, the group features vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria) and Thursday duo Tim Payne (bass), and Tucker Rule (drums).



“We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together, in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again,” Iero admits. "Permanent Rebellion” is about taking back what is rightfully yours.”

Listen to the single below:

Past Lives was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive) and recorded at his Studio 4 Recording in Philadelphia, PA.

The album tracklist is:



1. 2022

2. Antibodies

3. Grey Veins

4. Like Forever

5. Blender

6. Past Lives

7. IIt Takes Time

8. Bombsquad

9. Grifter

10. Permanent Rebellion

11. Sleep Cult