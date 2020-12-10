My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero shares new song, Sewerwolf, from his side band Frank Iero And The Future Violents

While My Chemical Romance’s planned triumphant 2020 return was torpedoed by that pandemic that we’re all thoroughly tired of now, guitarist Frank Iero hasn’t been sitting around moping.

The guitarist is releasing a new EP, Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place, from his side band Frank Iero And The Future Violents, in January, and having already offered fans a preview of what’s to come by sharing the band’s tasteful cover of R.E.M.’s Losing My Religion, Iero is now sharing a new original from the quintet in the form of the roaring Sewerwolf.

“On the day I was born the skies shattered and wept,” Iero sings. “You best believe it was something to see, baby…”

Apparently we can thank Iero’s son Miles for that excellent song title.

“Originally the song was untitled, it was fun to play and I liked it but I couldn’t find a good name for it,” Iero tells Consequence Of Sound. “So I asked Miles what he would name it. At that time he had come up with a superhero character he named Super Wolf so he said, ‘You should name it that’.”

“A few days later he came into my basement studio and I had songs scribbled out all over this giant whiteboard and he asked, ‘Hey dad, what’s a Sewerwolf?’ The name was so filthy and enigmatic that I knew it was fate naming the song.”

The four-track Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP will be released via UNFD on January 15.