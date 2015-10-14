Mustaine working on 2nd book

Dave Mustaine has revealed that he’s working on a follow-up to his 2010 autobiography.

The Megadeth frontman’s book, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir, was penned in collaboration with New York Times journalist Joe Layden. In the UK, it was titled Mustaine: A Life In Metal.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he ever planned to release another book, Mustaine says: “Yes. In fact, I started last summer. It will be a while though.”

Asked to recommend any other rock autobiographies, Mustaine adds: “Sad to say most of my peers’ memoirs are self-promoting fuck/drug-ologues of how high they got or how low they scrape.”

Megadeth’s 15th album Dystopia will be released on January 22. Earlier this month, they made album track Fatal Illusion available to stream.