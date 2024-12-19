The Murder Capital release new track in support of Medical Aid For Palestinians

Irish post-rockers The Murder Capital have announced details of a brand new single with proceeds being donated to a charity set up to help Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. The quintet say that all profits from Love Of Country, taken from their forthcoming third album Blindness, will be given to the Medical Aid For Palestinians charity. The track is available as a limited-edition seven-inch and download, available at the band’s website and Bandcamp store.

Speaking about the track, frontman James McGovern said, “Love Of Country is a song about the dark side of patriotism and nationalism, and what they become when they are warped and weaponised. Across the world, we are seeing hatred of “other” spreading like a disease. No claiming of land today is more barbaric than the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.”

“We are releasing a 7” record of Love Of Country, with 100% of the proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestine. In the face of, and beyond such clear acts of evil, it is more vital than ever to cherish the richness of our diverse communities and the power of human connection. We must stand firm against the rise of nationalist ideologies and speak up for those whose worlds are being torn apart by hatred and violence.”

Alongside the single release, the band also unveiled a mural by artist Viktor H commissioned by the group that went on display in central Dublin today. View the mural below:

(Image credit: TMC sleeve)