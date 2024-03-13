All 12 Irish artists invited to play official showcases at the SXSW music festival have withdrawn in solidarity with Palestine

Sprints, Kneecap, NewDad, Chalk and every other Irish artist booked to perform official showcases at this week's SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas have withdrawn from the event, after it was revealed that the US army and defence contractors which supply weapons to Israel are among its sponsors.

A significant number of artists have now dropped out of the prestigious festival, which has long been a showcase for the world's best new bands, as a protest against the continuing bombing of Gaza.

On March 10, acclaimed Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap announced their intention to cancel their scheduled gigs at the event, stating that their decision was taken to “highlight the unacceptable deep links the festival has to weapons companies and the U.S. military who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population.”



“We cannot in good conscience attend an arts festival that has 'The US Army' as a 'Super Sponsor' and and is platforming RTX (formerly Raytheon), Collins Aerospace, and BAE Systems, the very companies selling the weapons that have murdered 31,000 Palestinians, over 21,000 of them women and children.”

Kneecap also recently expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people during their appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show, and took out a billboard in Times Square, New York, featuring the words "Let Gaza Live' and 'Ceasefire Now'.

Now every other artist from the North of Ireland and Republic of Ireland invited to play the festival has joined the protest. The artists in question are Sprints, NewDad, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals, Enola Gay, Soda Blonde, Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery and Conchur.



No bands will now play the official Music From Ireland showcases.



Leading Irish music blogger Nialler9 reports, “In lieu of showcases, the artists will make a joint statement at the Velveeta Room at 8pm on Thursday 14th and again at the Flamingo Canteena on Friday 15th at 1pm.”



Therapy? are still booked to play the festival, telling Nialler9, “We are playing SXSW at the invitation of our record label Marshall Records and that is the only reason we are there. We were not an SXSW invitee.”

Update: ALL Irish bands have now cancelled their official SXSW performances this week.That makes 12 Irish & Northern Irish acts to cancel. https://t.co/vxdeewvE1ZIn lieu of the planned Irish showcases, the artists will make a joint statement at the Velveeta Room at 8pm on…March 12, 2024 See more

Other acts who have cancelled their scheduled appearances at the festival include American hardcore bands Scowl and Gel, Brighton punks Lambrini Girls, and singer-songwriters Rachel Chinouriri, Squirrel Flower and Eliza McLamb.

Texan Governor Greg Abbott has responded to the protest by posting his support for the US military, telling the artists who've withdrawn, "Bye. Don't come back"

Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship.Bye. Don’t come back.Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA.We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas.If you don’t like it, don’t come here. https://t.co/t3RyQgLRKNMarch 12, 2024 See more

In response, the festival’s official Instagram account posted a statement, saying “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott. We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech. Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues.”