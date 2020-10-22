Mr Bungle unleash epic thrash monster Sudden Death

Experimental metallers Mr Bungle have released Sudden Death, the third track to be be taken from the band's first album in 21 years, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo.

The release of Sudden Death – a seven-and-a-half-minute thrash monster – comes after the launch of Raping Your Mind in August and Eracist last month.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo will arrive on October 30 through Ipecac Records and will feature a total of 11 tracks, with the core trio of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn joined by Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

The record will feature new recordings of some of the tracks featured on the band's 1986 demo cassette The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, along with a reworking of S.O.D.’s Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere and Corrosion Of Conformity’s Loss For Words.

Mr Bungle went in hiatus in 1999 after their third album, California, but returned to action in 2019 for three shows, where they performed The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny demo in full.

"For the longest time it was just some silly little parlour joke that we would say to each other, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be weird if we got back together? No one would have expected that!’” Mike Patton told Metal Hammer. “We wanted it to be the most fucked up reunion thing ever, and I think that’s how it panned out. Because we’re not playing the hits, we’re not playing anything that people know, first it was a joke and all of a sudden it was happening.”

The new-look lineup are live streaming a special live show on Halloween, October 31. Tickets for the event, billed as The Night They Came Home, are now on sale. The show will also be available on demand for 72 hours after the initial screening.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo tracklist

1. Grizzly Adams

2. Anarchy Up Your Anus

3. Raping Your Mind

4. Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere

5. Bungle Grind

6. Methematics

7. Eracist

8. Spreading The Thighs Of Death

9. Loss For Words

10. Glutton For Punishment

11. Sudden Death