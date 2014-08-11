Mr Big back to tell more stories

Mr Big will release their eighth studio album next month – and frontman Eric Martin says it's the record they've always threatened to make.

The rock supergroup – made up of singer Martin, bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist Paul Gilbert and drummer Pat Torpey – release The Stories We Could Tell on Monday, September 22. It is the follow-up to 2011’s What If.

Martin says: “To me this is the album that we threatened to make decades ago. A classic, grooving, blues-rock record with the spirit and spark of our rock and soul idols from the 70s.

“It’s a Mr Big album complete with all the trimmings. I think whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just starting, you’re going to dig where we are coming from and where we’ve been.”

Although Torpey’s drumming is on the album, he is too unwell due to Parkinson’s disease to go out on the road and the band will confirm a replacement in due course.

Mr Big got together in June to begin recording at New Century Media and laid down the 13 new tracks in a month.

The band kick off a world tour in October, starting at London’s Koko on Saturday, October 17 – their only UK date.

The Stories We Could Tell tracklist