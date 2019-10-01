Mott The Hoople '74 cancel US tour after Ian Hunter is diagnosed with tinnitus

Mott The Hoople '74 have cancelled their upcoming US tour after singer Ian Hunter was diagnosed with a severe case of tinnitus.

In a statement published on the Mott The Hoople Facebook page, Hunter said, "I’m afraid I’m not very well.

"It happened out of the blue three weeks ago; I got hit heavily by tinnitus. It’s unrelenting and on doctors orders, I’ve had to cancel everything for the time being.

"I’ve had it on and off for years, but it’s always slid away. This time it’s stayed - it knocks the stuffing and the confidence out of you.

"You lot know I love to tour - been doing it for 50 years. I hate to let everybody down, but I’m stuck and I can’t even go to the post box at the moment never mind a tour. Unhappy is not the word for it. I’ve had tests - no tumours, but it’s loud and incessant and frankly scary.

"I know this puts people out - believe me, I know. I just hope you’ll understand. You’re great fans and I’ll always appreciate you following me - I’m not everybody’s cup of tea!! Obviously the Ranters are bummed out as is Morgan ’n’ the Great Ariel Bender, to say nothing of the crew and business people involved. Thank you, Mike and Frank for your understanding.

"Where do we go from here - I’ve no idea kids. I’m just hoping it gets fed up with me eventually!! Don’t feel sorry for me - it’s been a great run if, indeed, it stays with me, and I have to stop now. Maybe it will sod off at some point - I just don’t know.

"I’ll keep you updated via my website. Once again, sorry to you all."

The '74 lineup played six UK shows in April this year, concentrating on material from the band's The Hoople and Live albums.

Refunds for the cancelled shows can be obtained from the point of sale.

Mott The Hoople '74: Cancelled Shows

Oct 21: Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct 22: Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre

Oct 24: Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

Oct 26: Nashville, TN @ The War Memorial Auditorium

Oct 28: Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

Oct 29: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct 31: Scottsdale, AZ @ The Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

Nov 01: Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Nov 03: Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

Nov 05: Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov 06: Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre