Motorhead’s loudest ever songs celebrated with new compilation album

A new Motorhead compilation album is to be released later this year celebrating the band’s loudest songs.

It’s titled Everything Louder Forever and it’ll contain a total of 42 tracks and released on 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and 360 Reality Audio on October 29 through BMG.

A statement reads: “This collection is the definitive assembly of Motorhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place.

“And we feel that if in this mad, mad world we’re living in, some aliens decide to drop by your house for tea and demanded an explanation as to, “What the fuck is this Motorhead we keep hearing and feeling bits of in our extra-terrestrial houses millions of miles away,” you could happily play Everything Louder Forever and know that the question will be thoroughly answered.

“Buy two copies though, because you know they won’t leave without taking one themselves! Or something like that anyway.”

The album will feature fan favourites including Overkill, Killed By Death, The Game, Ace Of Spades, No Class and Iron Fist. And, to coincide with the news, a new video for We Are Motorhead has been released, which you can watch below.

(Image credit: BMG/Motorhead)

Motorhead: Everything Louder Forever

1. Overkill

2. We Are Motörhead

3. Snaggletooth

4. Rock It

5. Orgasmatron

6. Brotherhood Of Man

7. In The Name Of Tragedy

8. Bomber

9. Sacrifice

10. The Thousand Names Of God

11. Love For Sale

12. Killed By Death

13. I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

14. Smiling Like A Killer

15. Sharpshooter

16. Queen Of The Damned

17. Keys To The Kingdom

18. Cradle To The Grave

19. Lost Johnny

20.The Game

21. Ace Of Spades

22. Burner

23. Stone Dead Forever

24. Bad Woman

25. Just Cos You Got The Power

26. Stay Out Of Jail

27. No Class

28. I Am The Sword

29. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

30. God Save The Queen

31. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

32. Iron Fist

33. Rock Out

34. Dirty Love

35. Shine

36. Overnight Sensation

37. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

38. I Ain't No Nice Guy

39. Sucker

40. 1916

41. Choking On Your Screams

42. Motorhead