Motorhead’s loudest ever songs celebrated with new compilation album

A new Motorhead compilation album is to be released later this year celebrating the band’s loudest songs.
It’s titled Everything Louder Forever and it’ll contain a total of 42 tracks and released on 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and 360 Reality Audio on October 29 through BMG.
A statement reads: “This collection is the definitive assembly of Motorhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place.
“And we feel that if in this mad, mad world we’re living in, some aliens decide to drop by your house for tea and demanded an explanation as to, “What the fuck is this Motorhead we keep hearing and feeling bits of in our extra-terrestrial houses millions of miles away,” you could happily play Everything Louder Forever and know that the question will be thoroughly answered.
“Buy two copies though, because you know they won’t leave without taking one themselves! Or something like that anyway.”
The album will feature fan favourites including Overkill, Killed By Death, The Game, Ace Of Spades, No Class and Iron Fist. And, to coincide with the news, a new video for We Are Motorhead has been released, which you can watch below.
Motorhead: Everything Louder Forever
1. Overkill
2. We Are Motörhead
3. Snaggletooth
4. Rock It
5. Orgasmatron
6. Brotherhood Of Man
7. In The Name Of Tragedy
8. Bomber
9. Sacrifice
10. The Thousand Names Of God
11. Love For Sale
12. Killed By Death
13. I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
14. Smiling Like A Killer
15. Sharpshooter
16. Queen Of The Damned
17. Keys To The Kingdom
18. Cradle To The Grave
19. Lost Johnny
20.The Game
21. Ace Of Spades
22. Burner
23. Stone Dead Forever
24. Bad Woman
25. Just Cos You Got The Power
26. Stay Out Of Jail
27. No Class
28. I Am The Sword
29. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
30. God Save The Queen
31. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
32. Iron Fist
33. Rock Out
34. Dirty Love
35. Shine
36. Overnight Sensation
37. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
38. I Ain't No Nice Guy
39. Sucker
40. 1916
41. Choking On Your Screams
42. Motorhead
