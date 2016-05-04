Motorhead Snaggletooth cider goes on sale

Motorhead’s branded Snaggletooth cider will be available online and in UK shops from this month.

The band announced the drink last year, but it has not been on sale until a 12-month development process came to an end. It can be ordered online and will be stocked in Morrison’s stores from May 16.

It’s described as a “unique sweetened dry British apple cider, crafted with a juice blend of the finest Dabinet, Michelin and dessert apple varieties to give a perfectly balanced, refreshing taste.

“Created in tribute to and in celebration of the loudest rock music on the planet, Snaggletooth Motorhead Cider packs a real punch.”

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell adds: “As a long time cider aficionado. I am well qualified and proud to recommend this golden liquid.”

Snaggletooth was developed in association with Icon Beverage Company Ltd and is made in Worcestershire. It comes in bottles and has an alcohol content of 5.5%ABV.

Motorhead have a wide range of drinks bearing their name, including a lager, whiskey, vodka and wines.

Motorhead frontman Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister died last year at the age of 70. The surviving members Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee will perform at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods ceremony.

