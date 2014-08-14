Motorhead Phil covers Sabbath

Phil Campbell's All Starr Band have made their cover of Black Sabbath's Children Of The Grave available to stream.

The band – led by the Motorhead guitarist and featuring his three sons Todd, Dane and Tyler – played a number of UK dates last year, during which they performed covers of tracks by some of Phil’s favourite bands.

And they will be back out on the road this month, starting in Swansea tomorrow night.

All Starr Band UK tour 2014

Aug 15: Swansea Student Union

Aug 16: Wakefield Warehouse

Aug 17: Chester Live Rooms

Aug 23: Cardiff The Globe

Aug 24: Plymouth The Junction

Aug 29: Southampton Joiners

Aug 30: Coventry Kasbah