Motorhead hope headbang injury fan is okay

Motorhead hope a fan who developed bleeding on the brain after attending one of their shows will forgive them.

The man was treated at Hannover Medical School in Germany after complaining of a constant headache in the weeks after a spending a night headbanging at the gig a few weeks before. It was discovered he had developed a subdural haematoma on his brain.

Drummer Mikkey Dee tells TeamRock that he felt bad when heard about the 50-year-old German fan’s medical complaint, but added that at least it confirmed Motorhead is the hardest rocking band in the world.

Dee says: “The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh, no, poor guy.’ Of course, we don’t want anyone to get hurt at our shows. And it obviously had a happy ending I guess. They said, ‘It’s confirmed, Motorhead is the hardest-rocking band in the world’.

“I feel for the guy. I’m sorry for him that he ended up getting injured that bad from being at a Motorhead show. But I think we’re gonna send him a hockey helmet and maybe a neck brace or something. He’s gotta take it a little bit cooler.

“This shit happens to us all the time. We said all these years that we’re like Spinal Tap and no script. If it is gonna be any band that ends up with these type of stories, it’s obviously us. I’m not surprised. I just don’t like when it’s injury involved or people getting hurt, but if it does have a happy ending, yeah, I’m sure the guy can forgive us.”

