Motorhead share clips from studio sessions

Band release videos snippets as work continues on their 22nd album in Los Angeles

Motorhead have issued clips from the studio as they continue work on their 22nd studio album.

Fresh from a series of November UK shows – including a stop at Wembley Arena – the band entered a Los Angeles studio with longtime producer Cameron Webb in January to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Aftershock.

Motorhead have been keeping fans in the loop on the project’s progress by sharing photos and video from the sessions via their social media sites.

The band say: “Phil Campbell is working on guitars today in the studio for our new album! Here’s a little taste!”

And along with a photo of mainman Lemmy, they add: “Lemmy’s working on bass and vocals today for our new album!”

Earlier this month, drummer Mikkey Dee ran into Tool guitarist Adam Jones as the two bands work side-by-side on new projects in the same Los Angeles facility.

