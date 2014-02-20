Motörhead Are Launching Their Own Cruise

70,000 Tons Of Metal started it, Kiss nurtured it, and now Motörhead might have just perfected it.

While they were forced to cancel their UK tour owing to Lemmy’s recovery, it looks like the rock ‘n’ roll legends will be back in style this autumn when they launch their very own cruise!

Titled Motörboat (see what they did there?), it’s due to set sail from Miami some time later this year, with full dates and bands set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Expect a showing from the ‘head themselves, as well as some very special names indeed. Keep your eyes peeled on www.motorheadcruise.com until then…