Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee completes work on new album

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has revealed that he’s completed work on his new studio album.

The drummer reports that he’s been involved with the project over the last couple of years – and fans could be in for a surprise when it launches in 2020.

Lee says on Twitter: “Hey kids! Finally, my new record is done and getting mastered now – looking like a March release! Y’all gonna love this!

“Been working on this for two years making sure everything is amazing for you. This is gonna be a flip! Two sides, two genres. I’ll explain more later.”

Of course, Lee hit the studio with his Crue bandmates Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars in 2018 to record four new tracks: The Dirt (Est. 1981), Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and a cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin, all of which featured in this year’s hit Netflix biopic The Dirt.

Motley Crue will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Dr. Feelgood album by re-issuing it on November 29.

It'll will launch on CD, LP, a deluxe edition and the special anniversary edition.

The latter will include the full album along with studio demos, with the deluxe edition containing the album on ‘coke bottle green’ vinyl, CD, three 7-inch picture discs, a doctor’s bag, a prescription notepad, a deck of playing cards, a pair of drumstick pens, pin badges and guitar picks.

Hey kids! Finally ...my new record is done and getting mastered now ..... lookin like a March release! Y’all gonna LOVE this!September 12, 2019