Motley Crue proud of band's legacy

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil says he’s proud of the band’s legacy.

They’re currently in New Zealand on the latest leg of their farewell tour, and the singer says he’s happy they achieved success on their own terms.

He tells the New Zealand Herald: “There were a lot of firsts with us. We defined a generation in the 80s. We defined MTV culture. We made a type of music that everyone followed.

“There are a lot of things to be proud of with our band. We went out our way. We did it our way.”

He previously reported that both he and drummer Tommy Lee get emotional when playing classic track Home Sweet Home from 1985’s Theatre Of Pain. And he says calling time on their live career at the Staples Center in LA on December 31 will be hard to accept.

He continues: “It sucks. When you look around and you’re singing the last song and you know you’re not going to be on stage with these guys any more, it’s a little bittersweet.

“We still have a lot of shows to do but I think it’s really going to catch up with everybody in the last week.”

Motley Crue will play this year’s Download on the weekend of June 12-14.