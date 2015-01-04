Corabi revisits 1994 Motley Crue album

Ex-Motley Crue vocalist John Corabi is performing his former group’s 1994 album in its entirety.

Corabi launched the trek in sync with Motley Crue’s farewell tour, which will see the group release a new song before playing their final show in Los Angeles early next year.

The ex-Union and Scream vocalist joined the Crue in 1992 following their split with Vince Neil and recorded the band’s self-titled project, which presented an updated sound – a sonic mix of grunge and alternative metal – in the wake of Nirvana’s breakthrough into the mainstream with 1991’s Nevermind.

While the album debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, fan reaction to the lineup change was not favourable and the record achieved US gold status – a tough pill for the band to swallow as the follow-up to their best-selling album, 1989’s Dr. Feelgood.

Corabi says he was aware of the situation he faced as Neil’s replacement.

He tells Canton Rep: “A lot of fans said ‘No way I was buying that record when it came out.’ I think we had kind of a die-hard fan base when it came out, but a lot of the people were angry with Motley for getting rid of Vince, or Vince leaving or whatever happened.”

Corabi explains that history has been kind to the Motley Crue album.

“A lot of fans, once Vince came back, saw it, picked it up and ended up really enjoying it. It’s still trudging along and selling and doing its thing. The best thing to me is that it still sounds as relevant now as it did when it came out.”

The singer has launched the Motley ’94 Tour, which sees him performing the album in full, including the lead single Hooligan’s Holiday.

He says: “A lot of people assumed I faded off into the sunset. So my manager and I had the plan to do the acoustic record – 2012’s John Corabi Unplugged – and build a little from there.”

“I was gonna do a new electric record, but he said ‘Motley’s doing their farewell, and they’re not playing any of that material you were on. Learn that whole record and tour it.’ We just started doing it, but there’s a lot of interest in the fact we’re out playing that record.”

Corabi says he can feel the buzz growing since he launched the trek in November.

He explains: “I think the tour is building. I’ve done more interviews in the past two weeks than the last six months. Everyone is starting to get wind of it. And while we’re doing this, we’ll record a new record and drop it after. This is also a good way for everyone to see the whole band.”