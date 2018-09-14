Motley Crue confirm studio return is for The Dirt soundtrack

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil surprised the rock world yesterday when he revealed that the band were back in the studio recording new material together.

Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an emotional show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

But while they won’t tour again, Nikki Sixx has confirmed that the tracks they’re working on will feature on the soundtrack to Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

After Neil broke the news last night, one fan asked on Twitter if the four songs were for the film soundtrack, with Sixx replying: “Yup.”

Sixx was then asked how the new material would fit in with the film, to which Sixx said: “You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax.

“We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what were doing.”

Last month, Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee were pictured in a recording studio working on what was then a mystery project. Further details will be revealed in due course.

The film based on Crue’s 2001 book of the same name was originally slated for release in the summer of 2016.

The Jeff Tremaine-directed movie will star Machine Gun Kelly as Lee, Douglas Booth as Sixx, Daniel Webber as Neil and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.