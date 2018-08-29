Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee reunite for mystery studio project

Former Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have reunited for first time since the band split in 2015.

A picture of the pair appeared on Mötley Crüe Facebook page with the caption ‘28th August 2018.’ A brief clip of Lee playing drums also appeared on Instagram with the caption: “It’s that new shit!!!”

Though Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars aren’t in the picture, producer Bob Rock does appear. Rock producer Crüe’s hit 1989 album Dr Feelgood.

Lee and Sixx didn’t give any hints to what they were doing, though fans speculated that they were working on music for the upcoming Netflix movie of The Dirt, based on their infamous 2001 biography.