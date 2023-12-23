Motley Crue cancel New Year's Eve show citing issues beyond their control

Motley Crue have cancelled a scheduled New Year's Eve performance in California, citing issues beyond the band's control.

They were due to plat at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on December 31, but have now pulled the plug without going into detail about the reasons.

In a statement announced on Instagram, the band say: "It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year's Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"

It was due to be Crue's first show since wrapping up their World Tour alongside Def Leppard in November.

Crue's World Tour saw them performing with former Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars, who stepped down last year due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Mars later launched a lawsuit against Motley Crue, making a number of explosive claims against his former bandmates.

In October, Mars released a video for his debut solo single. Loyal To The Lie is the first track to emerge from Mars' first solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, which will be released on February 23 next year via the guitarist's own label. 1313 LLC.

“I wanted to do something that was just big and mean,” says Mars. "People are going to hear my tone – my sound. I am what I am. Nobody else can do it. And like everyone, I’ve got a limited number of years. So, I'm gonna do all I can to do a lot of stuff.

"When it comes to my playing, there’s the Mötley side and the Mars side. Either way, I always have a very clear vision of what I want to do."