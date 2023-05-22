Photo gallery: Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's Stadium Tour has kicked off in The UK

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's much-hyped Stadium Tour has reached Europe. The bands played the first show of a 20-date schedule at Bramhall Lane, in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield last night (May 22).
"Well, it finally arrived," says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "We were so looking forward to bringing The World Tour with Motley Crue back to our home turf and what a spectacular night it was!
"We knew after how well the Stadiums went down last year in North America and earlier this year in South and Central America that our UK and Europeans fans were going to really enjoy this show. But last night in Sheffield, where it all started many years ago, exceeded even our expectations! If the reaction we had last night at Bramall Lane is any indication, this UK / European leg of The World Tour is going to be fantastic!"
Mötley Crüe added: "We literally just finished in the recording studio with Bob Rock and headed straight to the UK to start The World Tour with Def Leppard. Sheffield was an amazing first UK crowd and we’re excited for the rest of the shows including the legendary Wembley Stadium on July 1. Both Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have been really busy and are now ready to rip it up live across all of Europe together."
The bands have also released a number of photos from the shows (see galleries below – use arrows to navigate – with setlists following).
The next show on the Stadium Tour is at Sparkassen Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on May 25. Def Leppard released their new orchestral album, Drastic Symphonies on Friday.
Def Leppard Gallery
Mötley Crüe Gallery
Motley Crue: Bramall Lane setlist
Wild Side
Shout at the Devil
Too Fast for Love
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Saints of Los Angeles
Live Wire
Looks That Kill
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop
Home Sweet Home
T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Girls, Girls, Girls
Primal Scream
Kickstart My Heart
Def Leppard: Bramall Lane setlist
Take What You Want
Let's Get Rocked
Animal
Foolin'
Armageddon It
Kick
Love Bites
Promises
This Guitar
When Love and Hate Collide
Rocket
Bringin' On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Hysteria
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Rock of Ages
Photograph
Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour 2023
May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, Germany
May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany
May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary
May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland
Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic
Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland
Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway
Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy
Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal
Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain
Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland
Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland
Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY
Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH
Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK
Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX