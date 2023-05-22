Photo gallery: Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's Stadium Tour has kicked off in The UK

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's much-hyped Stadium Tour has reached Europe. The bands played the first show of a 20-date schedule at Bramhall Lane, in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield last night (May 22).

"Well, it finally arrived," says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "We were so looking forward to bringing The World Tour with Motley Crue back to our home turf and what a spectacular night it was!

"We knew after how well the Stadiums went down last year in North America and earlier this year in South and Central America that our UK and Europeans fans were going to really enjoy this show. But last night in Sheffield, where it all started many years ago, exceeded even our expectations! If the reaction we had last night at Bramall Lane is any indication, this UK / European leg of The World Tour is going to be fantastic!"

Mötley Crüe added: "We literally just finished in the recording studio with Bob Rock and headed straight to the UK to start The World Tour with Def Leppard. Sheffield was an amazing first UK crowd and we’re excited for the rest of the shows including the legendary Wembley Stadium on July 1. Both Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have been really busy and are now ready to rip it up live across all of Europe together."

The bands have also released a number of photos from the shows (see galleries below – use arrows to navigate – with setlists following).

The next show on the Stadium Tour is at Sparkassen Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on May 25. Def Leppard released their new orchestral album, Drastic Symphonies on Friday.

Def Leppard Gallery

Mötley Crüe Gallery

Motley Crue: Bramall Lane setlist

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop

Home Sweet Home

T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

Def Leppard: Bramall Lane setlist

Take What You Want

Let's Get Rocked

Animal

Foolin'

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Promises

This Guitar

When Love and Hate Collide

Rocket

Bringin' On the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Rock of Ages

Photograph

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour 2023

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, Germany

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK



Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Tickets are on sale now.