Motionless In White have released a teaser clip of Reincarnate, the title track of their upcoming third album.

The single is to be released on July 1, while the full-length record follows on September 15.

The follow-up to Infamous was produced by Dan Korneff, known for his work with Lamb Of God and My Chemical Romance, among others.

They’ll spend the summer touring the US as part of the Vans Warped travelling festival, which kicks off on Friday.

Motionless In White teaser