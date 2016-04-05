Mothertongue announce album launch show in Manchester

Mothertongue have announced an album launch show at the Manchester Castle Hotel on April 8 (Friday).

The band signed with Bad Elephant Music in December to record their debut album Unsongs, due out on April 15.

Drummer John Simm said: “We’re extremely excited to be working with the lovely chaps at Bad Elephant Music. They’ve given us a chance to get our album out into the world, whilst cosseting our suspiciously odd tunes in the warm blanket of acceptance.

“Let’s hope they don’t notice how little sense it makes before they release it.”

Mothertongue will be supported by labelmates We Are Kin.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £3 at the venue and can also be purchased via WeGotTickets.