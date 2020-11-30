Mostly Autumn release new Christmas single

UK prog rockers Mostly Autumn have announced they're releasing a band new Christmas single For Everyone At Christmastime. It's the first new music the band have released since their most recent album, 2019's White Rainbow.

"Greetings everybody, hope everyone’s ok – it’s been a crazy year and we thought we’d try to do something to cheer us all up – something positive," say the band. "So… we’re very excited to tell you that we have been working on a new Christmas song – For Everyone At Christmastime which is available for download.

"Unfortunately there isn’t time to get an actual hard copy CD pressed. If we all do that, you never know, it might even chart! Who knows? Tell everyone. It has been a bit of a last minute thing but we hope it might bring a bit of magic and sparkle. More exciting news to come soon..."

Pre-order For Everyone At Christmastime.