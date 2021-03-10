Morpheus Project will release debut album Mozaick in March

Morpheus Project will release their debut album Mozaick on March 19. You can also watch the promo video for the single Mozaick below.

Morpheus Project is the progressive outlet for classical composer Mustapha Khetty known for his classical piece Requiem For New Zealand, written in the wake of the 2019n Christchurch Mosque shootings. The Sri Lankan born musician, who has lived in Ireland, UK, Middle East and the Far East, packed in a lucrative career as a Wall Street trader pursue his passion for music.

Morpheus Project sees Khetty acting as a 'Master of Ceremonies' creating the complex soundscapes in his mind, with a wide array of instrumentation and musicians from across the world with no limitations.

Khetty's passion for prog, in particular the music of Yes, helped to fuel his passion for adventure, experiencing different cultures and expanding his imagination. Mozaick is the culmination of four decades of these experiences.

More information.

(Image credit: Morpheus Project)

Morpheus Project: Mozaick

1. Cry For Freedom

2. Dancing with Elves

3. Istanbul Swing

4. It’s Who We Are! Mozaick

5. Nights to Remember

6. Rage Before The Storm

7. Shrill

8. Tomorrow Never Comes

9. Waiting