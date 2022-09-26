More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Earlier this month, stars from across the music world gathered at London's Wembley Stadium to pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who died in March this year.

It was an incredible event which saw musicians from across a host of genres come together over the course of more than six hours to pay their respects to the late Foos drummer. It was a concert which included a multitude of highlights including AC/DC's Brian Johnson belting through Back In Black and Let There Be Rock, and 16 year old Shane Hawkins did his father proud by pounding his way through an emotional performance of My Hero.

Focus now switches to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, September 27 for the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert ­- an event which has now added even more artists to the bill.

Joining the previously announced cast list are Tool's Danny Carey, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless, Jon Davison from Yes, Def Leppard's Rick Savage, along with Tommy Brenneck, Elliot Easton, Nate Wood and Andrew Wyatt.

In addition, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, who appeared at the Wembley show, will now also take to the stage in LA.

Can I stream the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert?

Tickets for the Los Angeles event sold out in double quick time and after the Wembley show was streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+, Pluto TV and MTV, many fans hoped it would be the same for the Kia Forum concert. However, at the time of writing, there's been no official word on this - although we are hopeful that at the very least it'll be filmed for a future release. If this changes, we'll let you know.

You can still watch the Wembley concert on-demand through a Paramount+ subscription (opens in new tab).

What artists will be appearing?

Some of the names that will be attending the show who weren't on the bill for the London concert include Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, Heart legend Nancy Wilson, Red Hot Chili Pepper Chad Smith, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Sebastian Bach, Pink, Leann Rimes and Brad Wilk.

Faces who played in London and will return for the LA show include Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Brian May, John Paul Jones, Stewart Copeland, Lars Ulrich and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Money raised from the concert will benefit Music Support UK and the Recording Academy's MusicCares.

Foo Fighters recently announced they'd release a new album titled The Essential Foo Fighters on October 28 via Sony Music. It'll contain a total of 21 tracks including Everlong, Learn To Fly, Monkey Wrench and Best Of You.

