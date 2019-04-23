More bands confirmed for Bloodstock Open Air 2019

Bloodstock Open Air organisers have revealed a further six artists who’ll play at this year’s festival.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, in the UK, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive previously confirmed as headliners.

Today it’s been announced that they’ll be joined by The Parallax Method, Wheel, Solitary, Violblast, Crescent and Blood Red Hourglass.

The Parallax Method will play on the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Saturday, while all the other band’s announced today land Sophie Stage slots on the Sunday.

In addition, Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses is reaching its finals stages, where you’ll be able to watch some of your local bands battle it out for a place at the festival.

Fans will also be in with a chance of winning a pair of weekend tickets by taking a snap at one of the events and posting it to social media using the hashtags #M2TMFinals2019 and #BloodstockFestival

At the end of the tour, organisers will choose their favourite photo from each platform: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and the winners will receive tickets.

Find a full list of Metal 2 The Masses dates below.

Some of the other bands playing at this year’s Bloodstock include Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Queensryche, Cradle Of Filth, Code Orange, Cancer Bats and Raging Speedhorn.