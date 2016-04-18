Moose Blood detail Blush

Moose Blood have announced they’ll release their album Blush on August 5.

The Canterbury band have also issued a music video for their single Honey in support of the record. It can be viewed below.

Moose Blood say: “We’re so happy to finally reveal the details of our new record Blush. We’re kicking things off with the song Honey.

“We’re so thankful for how amazing the past year went for us and we can’t wait to get things moving again.”

Following a string of sold-out UK shows and festival appearances in the coming months, Moose Blood have also scheduled a six-date UK headline tour in October. Support acts are yet to be confirmed.

Blush can be pre-ordered in digital form via iTunes and via Moose Blood’s official website.

Moose Blood Blush tracklist

Pastel Honey Knuckles Sulk Glow Cheek Sway Shimmer Spring Frecklee