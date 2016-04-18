Moose Blood detail Blush

Moose Blood have announced they’ll release their album Blush on August 5.
The Canterbury band have also issued a music video for their single Honey in support of the record. It can be viewed below.
Moose Blood say: “We’re so happy to finally reveal the details of our new record Blush. We’re kicking things off with the song Honey.
“We’re so thankful for how amazing the past year went for us and we can’t wait to get things moving again.”
Following a string of sold-out UK shows and festival appearances in the coming months, Moose Blood have also scheduled a six-date UK headline tour in October. Support acts are yet to be confirmed.
Blush can be pre-ordered in digital form via iTunes and via Moose Blood’s official website.
Moose Blood Blush tracklist
- Pastel
- Honey
- Knuckles
- Sulk
- Glow
- Cheek
- Sway
- Shimmer
- Spring
- Frecklee
Moose Blood tour dates 2016
Apr 18: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Apr 20: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Apr 21: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy 2, UK
Apr 22: Edinburgh, The Mash House, UK
Apr 23: Liverpool Arts Club, UK
Apr 29⁄30: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK
May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK
Jul 7-9: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK
Jul 15-17: Steventon Truck Festival, UK
Jul 29-31: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK
Sep 8-11: Isle Of Wight Bestival, UK
Oct 03: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK
Oct 04: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 05: Sheffield O2 Academy 2, UK
Oct 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Oct 07: London Koko, UK
Oct 08: Manchester Academy 2, UK