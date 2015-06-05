Moody Blues bassist John Lodge wants to stay on the road as long as he can – because he finds it’s easier today than it’s ever been.

The band are about to commence a UK tour, after he released second solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago.

Lodge tells the Plymouth Herald: “We did our first tour while still at school. Part of the fun was getting booked to play in places we’d never heard of.

“I remember it taking ages to get to Plymouth. In those days we did a lot of cider drinking and stayed in a tent.”

He recalls how life was more complex when the Moody Blues were “at the height of the madness,” saying: “It was a case of fingers crossed, hoping the gig actually happened on the night.

“It’s so very different now, and so well organised. I turn up, slip on stage, my tech gives me my bass and I think, ‘How did this happen?’”

With over four decades of touring behind him, Lodge has no plans to stop. “I just love travelling,” he says. “During the day, before the gig, I go off and explore. It’s never a case of just seeing the inside of airports and hotels – I want to be out and about.

“And if I find somewhere I really like, I’ll be back with the family.”

Lodge recently talked up the chances of a reunion with co-founding members Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder, to mark the 50th anniversary of iconic album Days Of Future Passed. The Moodies’ tour starts this weekend:

Jun 06: Plymouth Pavilions

Jun 07: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Jun 08: Brighton Centre

Jun 09: Bristol Colston Hall

Jun 11: Bournemouth International Centre

Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo

Jun 13: Ipswich Regent

Jun 14: Oxford New Theatre

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 17: Nottingham Royal Centre

Jun 18: Sheffield City Hall

Jun 20: Birmingham LG Arena

Jun 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 22: Newcastle City Hall

"We love touring round the UK, and we do have future recording plans."