Monster Truck in Don't Tell Me How To Live promo

Monster Truck have released a video for their track Don’t Tell Me How To Live.

It’s taken from the Canadian band’s upcoming album Sittin’ Heavy, set for release on February 19 via Mascot Label Group.

Guitarist Jeremy Widerman says the band’s sound has been polished by months of touring alongside some of the biggest names in rock. He says: “Touring the last record we’ve been privileged to play with a lot of great headlining acts.

“For instance, when we opened for Slash we would pick up on how accurately he controls the wah pedal, and we wanted to include some of that in our own songs. Or touring with Alice In Chains and watching their vocal harmonies and realising that we needed to strengthen up in that area – so we did. There are so many little ways to hone our sound.”

The band previously issued an audio stream of Don’t Tell Me How To Live and also The Enforcer – a track inspired by ice-hockey’s hard men.

Monster Truck tour Europe in March and April.