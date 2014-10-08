Monster Magnet issue The Duke

Monster Magnet have released a video for The Duke, a track taken from upcoming record Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol.

It’s out on November 18 via Napalm Records and is an alternative take on their 2013 album Last Patrol.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf previously said their ninth album was much more than a simple remix and the band wanted to go for a “weird 60’s vibe.”

He said: “This was a happy experiment for me. It’s not a remix record by the current definition – it’s more like Last Patrol in a ‘what if’ style. What if these songs were recorded in 1968? What would happen if I turned a pretty song into an angry one? How would adding creepy organs and Mellotrons affect the emotional vibe of a song?

“Different instruments and arrangements make for a weird 60’s vibe.”

Also included on the album are live and extended versions of Last Patrol and Three Kingfishers, which were recorded in Belgium earlier this year with new bassist Chris Kosnik.

The record is available to pre-order in a variety of formats, including vinyl, double coloured vinyl and CD from the Napalm Records website.

Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol tracklist