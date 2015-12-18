Monster Magnet classic albums set for reissue

A host of Monster Magnet albums are to be reissued in deluxe formats early next year.

Spinefarm Records will release 1993’s Superjudge, 1995 effort Dopes To Infinity, 1998’s Powertrip and 2001 album God Says No on February 12.

They’ll be available on 2LP, 2CD and in digital formats, all featuring remastered audio, sleeve notes based on interviews with frontman Dave Wyndorf and bonus material that includes studio work, live recordings and cover versions.

The reissues will be supported by a headline show at The Forum in London on March 19. The set will be based around material from the four albums.

Orange Goblin and Scorpion Child will be in support for the show and tickets are available now via My Ticket.