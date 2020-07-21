Molassess stream 11-minute new song Through The Hollow

Molassess have premiered their brand new streamed video for Through The Hollow with Prog. It's the title track from the band's first full length release which will be released through Season of Mist on October 16.

“This was the first one to erupt out of our sonic maelstrom," the band explain. "It represents a journey into the unknown, yet obvious. A creative urge, a story to tell, a perfect timing led Molassess Through the Hollow.”

Molassess sees former The Devil's Blood singer Farida Lemouchi reunite with the band's guitarists Oeds Beydals and Ron van Herpen and bassist Job van de Zande, former Birth of Joy drummer Bob Helgenelst and Donnerwetter keyboard player Matthijs Stronks.

Molassess made their debut appearance at the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival, five years after the demise of The Devil's Blood owing to the death of guitarist and singer Selim Lemouchi. The band take their name from the final track on Lemouchi's solo EP Earth Air Spirit Water.

Pre-order Through The Hollow.