Mogwai to preview new album As The Love Continues during livestream show

Mogwai have announced a new single, the details of their forthcoming tenth studio album, and their plans to preview said album in full six days ahead of its release during a special livestream show.

The follow-up to the Glasgow band’s brilliant 2017 album, Every Country’s Sun, As The Love Continues is set for release on February 19 via the band’s own Rock Action Records label. You can get a flavour of the album right now, in the shimmering shape of lead-off single Dry Fantasy.

Mogwai will offer a further preview of the album by performing As The Love Continues in full at a live streamed show, recorded at Tramway in their hometown. The performance will be broadcast worldwide on February 13 at 8pm GMT. Directed by the band’s long term collaborator Antony Crook, the broadcast will be the first opportunity to hear the new album in full alongside highlights from the band’s terrific back catalogue. Tickets are on sale now.

As The Love Continues was recorded earlier this year with producer Dave Fridmann and will arrive 25 years on from the release of the band’s debut single Tuner/Lower. Fans of Mogwai’s wonderful way with a song title will doubtless approve of the appearance of titles such as Fuck Off Money, To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth and It's What I Want To Do, Mum.

Mogwai leader Stuart Braithwaite states that he hopes his band’s new album can take you from somewhere different to where you are, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

Mogwai As The Love Continues track listing:

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It's What I Want To Do, Mum