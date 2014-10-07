Attila boast about their Guilty Pleasure

Atlanta deathcore outfit Attila have said their upcoming album will be “the best album of 2014.”

Guilty Pleasure is their sixth record and drops on November 24 via Artery Recordings – and frontman Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak says it’s better than anything they’ve done before.

He says: “We’ve been working on this album for over a year and I’m 100% confident this is the best album we’ve ever created. Whether you were a fan of About That Life or Outlawed, this album will appeal to everyone.

“Even if you pretend to hate our music, you will love this album – it will be your guilty pleasure.”

He continues: “Musically, this is the heaviest album we’ve ever written – it still our signature sound but it’s a new, refreshing twist. Lyrically, I really expanded my horizons and I wrote the most personal song I’ve ever written. I still have some ignorant party hits but I also stop some serious knowledge on this album.

“Open your ears and take it all in – we’re about to drop the best album of 2014.”

The band are currently on The Black Mass UK Tour with Black Veil Brides, Drama Club, Fearless Vampire Killers, The Maine, Lydia and Nick Santino. They play Birmingham tonight.

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 09: Norwich Nick Rayns LCR

Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 15: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Oct 16: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 17: Leeds O2 Academy

Guilty Pleasure tracklist